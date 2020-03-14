RED BANK: URBAN OUTFITTERS STORES CLOSE

The Urban Outfitters store on Broad Street in Red Bank is among the 200 locations in the United States, Canada and Europe that the retail clothing chain will shut down to address the global spread of COVID-19, the parent company announced Saturday evening.

“As far as we know, none of our employees have tested positive for COVID-19,” the company said in a statement. The shutdown, which will continue at least until March 28, also affects its Anthropoligie and other brands

On Friday, Apple announced it would close all of its computer and phone stores “outside of Greater China” until March 27. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)