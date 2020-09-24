RED BANK: PARK CONCERTS CANCELLED

red bank riverside gardens park 040420.jpgTwo weeks after they were announced, six paid-admission concerts over the next two Saturdays in Red Bank’s Riverside Gardens Park have been cancelled.

Organizer Red Bank RiverCenter was to have benefitted from the concerts, which officials hoped would offset lost revenue from two food festivals cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But a request to use the park was withdrawn without explanation before a vote during Wednesday night’s borough council meeting.

Laura Kirkpatrick, executive director told redbankgreen via email Thursday that “logistics, ticket sales, staffing, etc.” led to the cancellation. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

