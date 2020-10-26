FAIR HAVEN: WITCHES’ WHIMSY ON THE WATER

About two dozen witches swapped their brooms for self-propelled watercraft in the Navesink River off Fair Haven Saturday.

The aim of the “somewhat impromptu” coven convening was to “to bring a bit of whimsy and fun to an otherwise tricky (no pun intended) and difficult year,” said Rachel Griffin, who organized the event with Cassie Conley. Inspired by a Witch Paddle that takes place in Mystic, Connecticut, Griffin said she and Conley hope to make it an annual outing for charity.

Check out more photos below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)