Rain continues over the Greater Red Bank Green Monday morning before a cold front passes through the region later in the day, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

And skipping ahead to Thursday: what’s the outlook for Thanksgiving? Mixed: morning fog, then showers showers likely before 1 p.m, followed by mostly cloudy skies and temperatures peaking in the low 60s.

Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS graphic. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a slight chance of showers between noon and 1pm. Temperature falling to around 47 by 5pm. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thanksgiving Day

Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.