RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for February, 2021. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES



Theft: A locked Blue Trek 1220 Aluminum Series ZX road bike valued at $500.00 was reported stolen from the area of Bridge Ave on 02/12/21. Sgt. Jorge Torres.

Criminal Mischief: Two businesses located on White St were reported to be spray painted in large black letters during the evening hours on 02/28/21. The cost to remove the paint is estimated to be $500.00 for one building and $300.00 for the other. Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

ARRESTS

Merari Bonilla-Escalante, age 18 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/04/21 in the area of Bridge Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Darrren M. McConnell. [Note: On February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897) legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalities for possession by those under 21 (S3454).]

Jaquel Accoo, age 25 of Wall was arrested on 02/10/21 in the area of Dr. James Parker Blvd for Simple Assault by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Tristan Thomas, age 20 of Farmingdale was arrested on 02/10/21 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for DWI and Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Grace Maggiullli. [Note: On February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897) legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalities for possession by those under 21 (S3454).]

Jayshon Rogers, age 21 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 02/10/21 in the area of Bridge Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Piero Vescio. [Note: On February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897) legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalities for possession by those under 21 (S3454).]

Eduardo Jimenez-Berdejo, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/12/21 in the area of Bridge Ave for Criminal Sexual Contact and Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Det. John Camarca.

Trinidad Mendez-Romero, age 30 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 02/12/21 in the area of Bridge Ave for Criminal Sexual Contact and Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Det. John Camarca.

Bryan Davis, age 30 of Bayville was arrested on 02/14/21 in the area of White St for Possession of CDS and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Paul McGarry, age 49 of Holmdel was arrested on 02/16/21 in the area of Monmouth St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Piero Vescio. [Note: On February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897) legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalities for possession by those under 21 (S3454).]

Cristhian Castilo-Angulo, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/17/21 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Meghan Allen, age 21 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 02/19/21 in the area of Rector Pl for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Hector Lima-Chavez, age 39 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/22/21 in the area of Leighton Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Vincent Fasano, age 23 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/23/21 in the area of Linden Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Brittany Gibson, age 32 of Cranbury was arrested on 02/23/21 in the area of Hance Ave for Possession/ Distribute Hypo Syringe and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Ezekiel Snyder, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/24/21 in the area of Locust Ave for Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, Possession of a Weapon with CDS, Person unauthorized to have a Weapon, Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs, Obstructing the Administration of Law, Resisting Arrest, Possession of CDS and Tampering with Evidence by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Amber Lucisano, age 33 of Keansburg was arrested on 02/27/21 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Hypo Syringe by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Amy Patel, age 36 of Edison was arrested on 02/27/21 in the area of W. Front St for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide. If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

Also, on February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897) legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalities for possession by those under 21 (S3454).