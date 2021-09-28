RED BANK: SAXUM HEARING DELAYED AGAIN



The resumption of a Red Bank planning board hearing on a controversial request for a zoning change has been postponed again.

At issue is a possible reclassification of property, to an “area in need of redevelopment,” for a smattering of sites near the Route 35 Cooper’s Bridge.

Among them is the former Visiting Nurse Association headquarters, owned by Saxum Real Estate, at Riverside Avenue and Bodman Place. Saxum holds approvals to build 210 apartments on the site. Two vacant gas stations are also included in the so-called “study area.”

Opponents, alarmed that a redesignation might lead to a long-term tax benefits known as Payments in Lieu of Taxes for developers, without payments to the local school district, have rallied against it with a campaign of “no PILOT” lawn signs.

The board’s review for compliance with land-use law began August 16, but was adjourned to September 22 with residents waiting to be heard. The September was later postponed to October 4 due to a conflict with the borough council’s schedule.

The October 4 session has now been cancelled, according to a change posted on the borough website Tuesday. No immediate reason for the cancellation was given, and it was not immediately known if the redesignation request would be on the board’s October 18 agenda.

The zone change, and any requests for tax breaks, would have to be approved by the borough council.

(2018 photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

