RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for January, 2022. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Willow St., a Patrol Unit took a report of Criminal Mischief to a motor vehicle on 01/17/2022. Owner stated a tire on a vehicle was slashed. The tire was valued at $300.00. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Theft: On 01/18/2022 in the area of Broad St., a Patrol Unit took a report of theft. Victim stated that $150.00 to $160.00 dollars of US Currency was stolen from an unlocked vehicle. Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Theft: Patrol Units took a report of theft on 01/21/2022 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. Employee from a business reported an unknown subject in a vehicle left without paying for gas. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Criminal Mischief: On 01/23/2022, in the area of Bridge Av. an employee reported a broken window. The window was valued at $500.00. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

ARRESTS

Seyonae Martin, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/01/2022 in the area of Cedar Crossing for Simple Assault and Harassment by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

David Delnicki, age 64 of Lambertville was arrested on 01/03/2022 in the area Riverview Plaza for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Jake Bradford, age 28 of Brick was arrested on 01/06/2022 in the area of River St. for Contempt by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Florencio Escalona-Flores, age 44 of Jamesburg was arrested on 01/06/2022 in the area of Chestnut St. for Criminal Mischief by Det. Sean Hauschildt.

Amilcar Mejia-Perez, age 37 of Long Branch was arrested on 01/09/2022 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Madena Paschal-Williams, age 55 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/09/2022 in the area of Bridge Av. for Aggravated Assault and Possession of Weapon with Unlawful Purpose by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Tyshon Hawkins, age 28 of Long Branch was arrested on 01/10/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court and Fugitive from Justice by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Miguel Dejsus, age 36 of North Plainfield was arrested on 01/12/2022 in the area of Maple Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Kyle Robinson, age 42 of Asbury Park was arrested on 01/12/2022 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellachi.

Emily McCormick, age 23 of Keansburg was arrested on 01/13/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Alejandro Ramos, age 63 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/14/2022 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Sexual Assault and Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Det. Sean Hauschildt.

Bernard Munzelle, age 21 of Jackson was arrested on 01/15/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave. for Possession of Prescription Legend Drug and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Ana Campos-Flores, age 23 of Belford was arrested on 01/15/2022 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Hindering Apprehension and Driving While Suspended by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Scott Sweeney, age 54 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 01/15/2022 in the area of Manor Dr. for Defiant Trespass and Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Mariano Flores-Martinez, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/16/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Driving While Suspended and Contempt of Court by Ptl Grace Maggiulli.

Esequiel Duarte-Lezama, age 39 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/18/2022 in the area of W. Westside Av. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Jahvon Wells-Bailey, age 35 of Middletown was arrested on 01/18/2022 in the area of Riverside Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Nihjer Hill, age 25 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 01/19/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Najahee Tyler, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/20/2022 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Brittany Gibson, age 33 of Cranbury was arrested on 01/21/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Bobby Lawrence, age 59 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/22/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Terroristic Threats by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Amanda Johnson, age 30 of Union Beach was arrested on 01/30/2022 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Hindering Apprehension and Driving while Suspended by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Edwin Santiago-Hernandez, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/30/2022 in the area of Oakland St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

Also, on February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897) legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.