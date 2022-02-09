RED BANK: $2M CENTER REPAIRS ON AGENDA

Almost $2 million in funding for repairs to Red Bank’s leak-damaged Senior Center is on the table when the borough council holds workshop and regular voting sessions Wednesday night.

Both will be conducted via Zoom, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the workshop session, to be followed immediately by the regular session.

Access and participation details can be found here. Here’s the full agenda for the regular session.

