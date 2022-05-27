<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> A fox dashed across Madison Avenue in Red Bank at the sight of an approaching bicyclist Friday morning. Or was our foxy friend simply getting an early jump on the Memorial Day weekend?

The unofficial start of summer will bring warm-to-hot temperatures and ample sunshine Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast below. (Video by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Areas of drizzle before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Areas of fog before 1pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Memorial Day

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

