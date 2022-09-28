RED BANK: YOUR CAPTION HERE…

What’s Going On Here at East Front and High streets in Red Bank?

What’s going on, or was going on Tuesday afternoon, was work related to a sanitary sewer pump station.

More particularly, a crew from the borough utilities department was installing a new manhole ladder and replacing electrical equipment, according to department Director Cliff Keen.

