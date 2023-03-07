RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for February, 2023. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: On 02/03/2023 a patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle. In the area of Maple Av., the victim reported the rear passenger side window of a vehicle was broken and a backpack was taken from the vehicle. The backpack contained $120.00 US Currency, one paycheck, a Bank of America card, a Children’s Place credit card, a driver’s license, and other forms of identification. Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of shoplifting in the area of Water St. On 02/08/2023 the manager of a business reported the theft of three bottles of body wash valued between $50.00 to $60.00. Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Theft: In the area of Water St., a patrol unit took a report of shoplifting. On 02/10/2023 the manager of a business reported the theft of multiple cosmetic items valued at $1777.53. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief in the area of Maple Av. On 02/14/2023 the owner of a vehicle reported key scratches along the whole driver’s side of the vehicle. No value given for the damages. Ptl. Milton Gray.

Theft: On 02/15/2023 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of Morford Pl. the owner reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle. No value given for the catalytic converter. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of shoplifting in the area of Broad St. On 02/16/2023, the manager of a business reported multiple grocery items stolen. The items were valued at $113.14. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Theft: On 02/16/2023 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of Morford Pl. the owner reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle. The catalytic converter was valued at $1500.00. Ptl Taylor Doremus.

Theft: In the area of Broad St., a patrol unit took a report of shoplifting. On 02/21/2023 the manager of a business reported the theft of multiple grocery items. The items were valued at $187.76. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft on 02/21/2023. In the area of Broad St., the victim reported a gray in color Eastern Mountain Sports book bag was stolen. The book bag contained one black in color 15-inch Galaxy tablet valued at $450.00, four phone and tablet chargers valued at $100.00, one Marlin Spike Handle knife valued at $69.00, and one Swiss Army knife valued at $20.00. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Theft: On 02/25/2023 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of White St. an employee stated the two airplane bottles of Absolute vodka were taken from the business. The bottles were valued at $2.49 each. Sgt. George Travostino.

ARRESTS

Jose Ortega-Plata, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/02/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Hindering Apprehension and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Elizabeth Henry, age 33 of Asbury Park was arrested on 02/02/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Shamir Williams, age 27 of Keansburg was arrested on 02/04/2023 in the area of Maple Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Joseph Delucia, age 39 of Long Branch was arrested on 02/05/2023 in the area of Bridge Av. for Defiant Trespass and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Bryan Weaver, age 36 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 02/08/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Terroristic Threats by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

David Morales-Velazquez, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/09/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Sgt. Jorge Torres.

Brian Conner, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/09/2023 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Ricardo Santamaria-Jimenez, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/10/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Alexis Smutko, age 56 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/10/2023 in the area of W. Front St. for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Alexis Berhang, age 44 of East Brunswick was arrested on 02/10/2023 in the area of Riverside Av. for DWI and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Heather Huston, age 41 of Long Branch was arrested on 02/13/2023 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Bryan Torres, age 22 of Brooklyn NY was arrested on 02/13/2023 in the area of Maple Av. for Credit Card Theft and Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Karl Charles, age 22 of Laurelton NY was arrested on 02/13/2023 in the area of Maple Av. for Wrongful Impersonation and Credit Card Theft by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Eligio Martinez-Rojas, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/14/2023 in the area of Herbert St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Bailey Lukac, age 25 of Hazlet was arrested on 02/21/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Hindering Apprehension by Sleo II. Christopher Fuentes.

Alvin Young, age 52 of Neptune was arrested on 02/21/2023 in the area of North Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Shane Vanglahn, age 26 of Keansburg was arrested on 02/23/2023 in the area of Bridge Av. for Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

John Anderson, of Long Branch was arrested on 02/23/2023 in the area of White St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Joan Forerhurtado, age 28 of Saddle Brook was arrested on 02/24/2023 in the area of Broad St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Wayne Morant, age 36 of West Orange was arrested on 02/28/2023 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Theophilus Bonds, age 52 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 02/28/2023 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.