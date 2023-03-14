RED BANK: WIND, BUT LITTLE SNOW, IN OUTLOOK

Strong winds are expected to buffet the Greater Red Bank as a late-winter storm passes the region, the National Weather Service reported early Tuesday.

Wind speeds of 25 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 45, were expected from 1 p.m. to midnight.

But while the northwestern corner of New Jersey is expected to experience up to 12 inches snow, eastern Monmouth County will likely get less than half an inch, according to the NWS forecast. (Late Monday, Governor Phil Murphy issued a state-of-emergency declaration for the state’s five northernmost counties.)

Check out the extended outlook below. Tuesday

A chance of rain and snow before 8am, then snow likely between 8am and 1pm, then rain and snow after 1pm. High near 38. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night

Rain and snow likely before 7pm, then a chance of snow between 7pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a northwest wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday

A chance of rain after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

A chance of rain before 8pm, then a chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday

A chance of rain before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 48.

