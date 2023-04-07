RED BANK: HOLIDAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Peeking under a blanket of clouds, the setting sun laid a fiery reflection on the Navesink River Thursday evening, as seen from Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank.

The Greater Red Bank Green will be seeing more clouds heading into this Passover and Easter weekend, with gray skies Friday and Saturday. But sunshine is expected for Easter Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 50. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

