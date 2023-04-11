RED BANK: POT, BUDGET & MORE ON AGENDA

Responding to public pressure, the council plans to create a four-way stop at the intersection of Leighton Avenue and Drs. James Parker Boulevard. (Google Maps image. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

On the Red Bank mayor and council’s agenda for Wednesday night: new hurdles for licensing of cannabis businesses; the 2023 budget; a new four-way traffic intersection and more.

The agenda for the semimonthly session posted to the borough website Monday includes the following actions:

• Introduction of an ordinance to create a cannabis review board and create requirements for licensing of marijuana businesses.

The ordinance is a companion to a hotly contested new cannabis zoning law that sets new restrictions for marijuana growing, retailing and other aspects of the industry. That ordinance is pending review by the planning board, with a possible council adoption vote April 26.

• Introduction of a $25.88 million budget for 2023, compared to an adopted spending plan for $25.21 million last year. Information about the tax impact on property owners was not included in the agenda.

• Authorizing a Broadwalk season to run from Monday, May 15 through Saturday, September 30.

• Creation of a four-way traffic stop at Leighton Avenue and Drs. James Parker Boulevard. Area residents have been pressuring the council for the change to improve pedestrian safety.

• Appointing Terrence Walton, who’s now a supervisor in the public utilities department, as its new director, at a starting salary of $115,000.

Walton would replace Cliff Keen, who was ousted from the position in January. The position has been filled on an interim basis by retired DPU head and former police captain Gary Watson Sr.

• Bonding of funds toward the estimated $1.2 million cost of a road project for improvements to South Street

• Bonding for and granting the autonomous Red Bank Housing Authority $350,000 for rehabilitation of apartments at the Evergreen Terrace and Montgomery Terrace subsidized housing complexes on the West Side.

The grant would be to support the RBHA in its “intention to convert” the two properties “to an appropriate Housing Choice Vouchers program” under the federal department of Housing and Urban Development section 8 rules, according to a resolution on the agenda.

• Designating the borough Senior Center. property on Shrewsbury Avenue as open space for inclusion in the borough’s Recreational and Open Space Inventory.

Here’s the full agenda. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the council chamber at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street. Remote participation is available via Zoom.

