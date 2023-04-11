RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for March, 2023. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: On 03/08/2023 a patrol unit took a report of shoplifting. In the area of Water St., an employee reported the theft of four bottles of laundry detergent. The total value of the items was listed at $71.96. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of graffiti in the area of Monmouth St. On 03/12/2023 an owner of a business reported lettering in black in color spray paint on a fence and on the rear wall of a business. No cost given for the damages. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Theft: In the area of English Plaza a patrol unit took a report of theft from a vehicle. On 03/12/2023 an employee of a business reported a sign was stolen from a vehicle. The sign was estimated to have a value of $125.00. SLEO II. Domenick Fanelli.

Criminal Mischief: On 03/13/2023 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti in the area of W. Bergen Place. The owner of a business reported lettering sprayed on the building with blue in color spray paint. No cost given for the damages. Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft on 03/20/2023 in the area of Riverview Plaza. The victim reported that a silver necklace with two pendants and $200.00 in US Currency was stolen. The necklace was valued at $400.00. Sgt. Garrett Falco.

Theft: On 03/26/2023 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of Wharf Av. the victim stated a black in color wallet and a set of keys were stolen. The wallet contained $800.00 in US Currency and multiple credit cards. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Shrewsbury Av., a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. On 03/29/2023 the owner reported lettering sprayed with blue spray paint on the building. No cost given for the damages. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of shoplifting on 03/30/2023. In the area of Broad St., an employee from a business reported that multiple grocery items had been stolen. The items were valued at $89.59. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

ARRESTS

Matthew Hoskins, age 35 of Keansburg was arrested on 03/03/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Joseph Fredericks, age 36 of Eatontown was arrested on 03/03/2023 in the area of Hubbard’s Bridge for Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Shawn Durden, age 39 of Asbury Park was arrested on 03/03/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by SLEO II. Domenick Fanelli.

Eri Serrano-Mayorga, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/03/2023 in the area of Oakland St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Roberto Bran-Castillo, age 42 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/05/2023 in the area of Catherine St. for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Thomas Mathis, age 56 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 03/07/2023 in the area of Maple Av. for Contempt of Court by SLEO II. Christopher Fuentes.

Kevin Otero, age 30 of Middletown was arrested on 03/08/2023 in the area of W. Front St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Christos Dalagelis, age 45 of Robbinsville was arrested on 03/09/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Veronica Sweet, age 33 of Ocean was arrested on 03/10/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Jose Bernal-Gomez, age 26 of Long Branch was arrested on 03/10/2023 in the area of English Plaza for Contempt of Court by SLEO II. Christopher Fuentes.

Thomas Armstrong, age 41 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/11/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Maria Tiro-Barrios, age 52 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/11/2023 in the area of Locust Av. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Nihjer Hill, age 26 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 03/17/2023 in the area of Oakland St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Dennis Bannon, age 58 of Leonardo was arrested on 03/19/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Theodore Rennard, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/19/2023 in the area of E. Front St. for Shoplifting by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Samuel Gomez, age 54 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 03/21/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Obstructing the Administration of Law and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Julio Torrentera, age 20 of Keansburg was arrested on 03/22/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Theft, Contempt of Court, Possession of CDS, Obstructing the Administration of Law, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Pedro Hernandez-Santiago, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/23/2023 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Gianluca Bartoli, age 23 of Rockaway Beach NY was arrested on 03/24/2023 in the area of Broad St. for DWI and Refusal by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

James Mayorga, age 28 of Ocean was arrested on 03/28/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Fredy Roque-Moreira, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/28/2023 in the area of Chestnut St. for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Mary Connors, age 71 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/29/2023 in the area of Catherine St. for Theft by Deception by Det. Paul Perez.

Joseph Caprio, age 51 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 03/29/2023 in the area of Oakland St. for DWI by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Bryan Rivera-Ramos, age 28 of Long Branch was arrested on 03/30/2023 in the area of E. Bergen Pl. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Michael Godard, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/31/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Joel Burdie, age 22 of Perth Amboy was arrested on 03/31/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.