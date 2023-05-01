RED BANK: APRIL ENDS WITH A SOAKING
Cars splashed along East Bergen Place in Red Bank Sunday afternoon during a soaking of the Greater Green that closed out the month of April.
According to the National Weather Service, more than 2.7 inches of rain fell Saturday and Sunday, as measured in Long Branch. That’s 10 times the normal for the two-day period.
May begins on a somewhat drier note Monday. Check out the extended National Weather Service forecast below. (Video by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
Monday
Isolated showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night
Scattered showers, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday
Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday
Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
