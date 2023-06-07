RED BANK: SMOKY HAZE BLANKETS REGION



With a smell of burning wood, a smoky haze from Canadian wildfires is expected to blanket the Northeastern United States Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions were expected to worsen in the afternoon, and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued

a code orange air quality alert for Monmouth County, according to the NWS.

That means “air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups,” including children; people with asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly.

The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors; keeping doors and windows closed; and using air conditioning or air filters.

The acrid, yellowy-gray haze is the result of wildfires raging in Quebec, which are funneling smoke over a large portion of the U.S.

Though “some improvement” in air conditions are expected through the morning, “an additional plume of smoke is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon and evening,” the NWS’s Mount Holly office reported on Twitter. “Avoid time outdoors.”

Here’s the extended weather forecast for the Greater Red Bank Green:

Wednesday

Widespread haze. Patchy smoke. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. West wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Widespread haze. Patchy smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

