RED BANK: NOT QUITE ALL-IN ON SUMMER

A determined sunbather found a garage at the Madison Commons condos on South Street in Red Bank provided adequate exposure earlier this week.

Nature, however, appears to be less than fully committed to providing sunshine for the first weekend of June, according to the National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast for the Greater Red Bank Green below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

A chance of showers, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday

A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

