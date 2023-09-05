RED BANK: STIFLING HEAT IN FORECAST

Visitors to the pier in Red Bank’s Marine Park fished, crabbed and sought out relief from stifling heat Monday afternoon.

The discomfort across the Greater Red Bank Green on Labor Day will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. With “feels like” temperatures expected to reach 102 in parts of Monmouth County, the agency issued a heat advisory in effect from Tuesday morning until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 89. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 91. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

