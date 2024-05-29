RED BANK: CRASH PROMPTS DETOURS

A three-vehicle crash led to police to detour traffic around a key Red Bank intersection late Wednesday afternoon.

According to police Captain Mike Frazee, the accident occurred around 5 p.m. on Newman Springs Road just west of Broad Street.

Two people sustained minor injuries and were taken to Riverview Medical Center, Frazee told redbankgreen.

In addition, a JCP&L utility pole was struck and damaged but did not fall, he said.

“Power lines are currently down and JCP&L is on location,” Frazee said at 5:45 p.m.

Newman Springs Road will be closed in the vicinity of Broad Street until further notice, he said.