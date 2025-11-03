ELECTION DAY: CANDIDATE Q&A’S, WHERE TO VOTE AND MORE





By BRIAN DONOHUE

Tuesday is Election Day, with New Jersey voters choosing a new governor and competitive local races for state assembly, senator, county commissioners, and, for the first time in several years, Red Bank Borough Board of Education. Click here to see the sample ballot. redbankgreen has an extensive rundown of info to transform you from a harried, oblivious citizen of Red Bank to a well-informed and prepared voter in the local races. Keep scrolling and clicking to read our Q&A’s with local candidates for council and Board of Education and information on where and when to vote.

RED BANK BOROUGH BOARD OF EDUCATION

Voters will choose from four candidates to fill three open seats on the Red Bank Borough Board of Education.

Here’s Question and Answer session with all four candidates (pictured above from left to right in the same order as below)

Julie Flores-Castillo

Paul Savoia

Christy Sunquist

Suzanne Viscomi

RED BANK BOROUGH COUNCIL

Four candidates are running unopposed for seats on the Borough Council.

Red Bank Ready slate members (from left to right) Kristina Bonatakis, Ben Forest, Laura Jannone and Ben Yuro.

Here are their answers to our candidate questionnaires:

Kristina Bonatakis

Ben Forest

Laura Jannone

Ben Yuro

VOTING INFORMATION

•A list of Election Day voting locations in Red Bank is here. And if you’re unsure of your polling place, click here and type in your address.

•The Borough of Red Bank is running a shuttle bus to the polls for residents of District 9, where county election officials last year eliminated a longtime polling place at Evergreen Terrace. Those voters now vote at the Red Bank Senior Center. See flyer with bus info below.

