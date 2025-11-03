ELECTION DAY: CANDIDATE Q&A’S, WHERE TO VOTE AND MORE

By BRIAN DONOHUE
RED BANK BOROUGH BOARD OF EDUCATION
Voters will choose from four candidates to fill three open seats on the Red Bank Borough Board of Education.
Here’s Question and Answer session with all four candidates (pictured above from left to right in the same order as below)
RED BANK BOROUGH COUNCIL
Four candidates are running unopposed for seats on the Borough Council.
Red Bank Ready slate members (from left to right) Kristina Bonatakis, Ben Forest, Laura Jannone and Ben Yuro.
Here are their answers to our candidate questionnaires:
VOTING INFORMATION
•A list of Election Day voting locations in Red Bank is here. And if you’re unsure of your polling place, click here and type in your address.
•The Borough of Red Bank is running a shuttle bus to the polls for residents of District 9, where county election officials last year eliminated a longtime polling place at Evergreen Terrace. Those voters now vote at the Red Bank Senior Center. See flyer with bus info below.
redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.