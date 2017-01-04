RBR MAJORS DANCE THROUGH THE DECADES

The dance majors of Red Bank Regional welcome you to their special “Dancing Through The Decades” winter concert on Thursday, January 12.

Press release from Red Bank Regional High School

On the evening of Thursday, January 12, the dance majors of the Visual and Performing Arts Academy (VPA) at Red Bank Regional High School will present their winter dance concert, under the theme “Dancing through the Decades.”

Scheduled for 7 p.m., the show features 22 pieces performed by the VPA dance majors in a variety of genres, including contemporary, modern, tap, jazz, lyrical, hip hop and pointe.

The parade of decades beginswith the 1950s, and the standard “Singin’ in the Rain,” made famous on the big screen by Gene Kelly. The salute to the 1960s includes numbers such as The Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back,” Ike and Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary ” (developed by senior Megan Zabarsky), and a remake of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good.”

The 1970s are well represented by Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now,” The Beatles’ “Let it Be,” and a dance finale to the Grease classic “We Go Together” featuring all the dancers.

The era of the 1980s includes Gloria Estefan’s “Get on Your Feet.” More contemporary music includes a cover of Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn,” MC Hammer’s “Can’t Touch This” (1990s); Beyonce’s “Upgrade You” and Rihanna’s “Pon De Replay” (2000+) among others.

RBR Dance teacher Cara Scacco is happy to welcome two guest choreographer professionals who worked with the dance majors.

“Joe Monteleone exposed our dancers to the new experience of creating their own original movement by composing a piece called ‘Never Look Back’,” she explains. “Mr. Monteleone is a New York based solo dance artist who has toured internationally as the artistic director of his dance company.

“Njelama Dacas, a graduate of Rutgers University Mason Gross School of the Arts and the Graduate School of Education, choreographed a modern dance-based piece called ‘Altitude Vortex’ which will prepare our dancers forcollege and conservatory programs.”

The performance will be staged inside the theater at Red Bank Regional, located at 101 Ridge Road in Little Silver. Tickets (available at the door) are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and children, with all RBR students admitted free with student ID. For more information, contact [email protected] or (732)842-8000, ext. 1477.