RED BANK: BASIE SHINES ON GLOBAL STAGE

Red Bank’s Count Basie Theatre was the top-grossing theater in New Jersey — and 24th on the planet — in 2016, according to a report by Pollstar magazine, which tracks the concert tour industry.

With a reported 225,411 tickets sold, the nonprofit Basie entertained 100,000 more showgoers last year than in 2015, when its sales ranked 54th in the world, according to spokesman Jon Vena. Detailed financial results for the year were not yet available, he said.

The nonprofit theater, which dates to the Vaudeville era, is in the midst of a $20 million fundraiser to support a planned expansion. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)