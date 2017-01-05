RED BANK: FIRST SNOW 0F 2017 IN FORECAST

Red Bank’s streets got a treatment of brine Wednesday in anticipation of the first snowfall of 2017, expected to arrive Thursday evening, leaving one or two inches locally, according to the National Weather Service. Meantime, Thursday is expected to be chilly, with temperatures peaking at about 36 degrees. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
Posted on January 5, 2017 at 5:59 am
