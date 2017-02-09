LINCROFT: UUCMC HOSTS BLACK VOICES EVENT

Press release from Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Monmouth County

On the evening of Saturday, February 18, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Monmouth County will be the setting for a special Voices of Black Experience presentation, under the theme “Inspiring Us to Resist the New Jim Crow.” A Black History Month followup to the February 3 screening of the film 13th, which examined the connection between the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution and the imprisonment of African Americans, the 5 p.m. event will feature a trio of guest speakers.

Topeka K. Sam is the founder of The Ladies of Hope Ministries (LOHM), a program of The Eleanor Moody-Shepherd (EMSRC) Resource Center for Women in Ministry at New York Theological Seminary (NYTS), whose mission is to help disenfranchised and marginalized women transition back into society through education, empowerment, and spiritual development. She is also a member of The National Council of Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls also known as “The Council.” Released from federal prison in May 2015, Topeka has organized many events around the country, bringing the voices of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated women to public awareness.

Paula McGhie is the mother of a young man arrested in April 2016 one of the largest raids in NYC history. Since then her life has been dedicated to join in the resistance against mass incarceration, to advocate for prisoners everywhere and the protection of their human rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

dequi kioni-sadiki, a Black feminist, educator for Liberation, artist, human rights activist, poet, wife, mother and grandmother, is chair of the Malcolm X Commemoration Committee, a member of the New York City chapter of the Jericho Movement for Amnesty Recognition of u.s. Political Prisoners and Prisoners of War (PP/POWs), co-coordinator of the Sekou Odinga Defense Committee, named for her husband and former Black Panther Party/Black Liberation Army POW, and former member of the Black Panther Collective. She is also co-host/co-producer of a weekly public affairs show, Where We Live, on listener-sponsored WBAI-NY radio, focusing on political/mass imprisonment, the families and survivors of police terror and murder, repressive legislation, Puerto Rico, and other grassroots issues.

A reception follows at the conclusion of the presentation. Please RSVP for the reception to maggi@uucmc.org or call (732)747-0707, and let us know if you can bring a snack to share.