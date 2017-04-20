RED BANK: MAYOR’S BALL SET FOR MAY 5

Mayor Pasquale Menna is pictured at right, greeting Count Basie Theatre CEO Adam Philipson during the 2016 edition of the Mayor’s Charity Ball. The third annual event is scheduled for the evening of May 5 at the Oyster Point.

Press release from Red Bank Mayor’s Ball Committee

For the third year, Mayor Pasquale Menna will be hosting the annual Red Bank Mayor’s Charity Ball, scheduled for Friday, May 5 at The Oyster Point Hotel.

The event, which will be emceed by former Mayor Edward J. McKenna Jr., will honor businesses, public agencies and individuals that include the Reverend Terrence Porter of Pilgrim Baptist Church (Humanitarian Award), Super Foodtown (Industry Award), the Red Bank Police Department (Historical Legacy Award), and Roger Mumford (Urban Development Award).

The reception begins at 7p.m. and will be followed by dinner and dancing. Several donated prizes will be raffled at the end of the evening, and proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Red Bank-

based nonprofits Saint Anthony of Padua Social Concerns and Monmouth Day Care Center.

The very popular event completely sold out in its first two years. Mayor Menna said he was very pleased with the overwhelming support shown by the community, adding that the first two events had exceeded the organizing committee’s expectations, raising substantial donations for their beneficiaries.

The Red Bank Mayor’s Ball Committee is finalizing the 2017 event’s ad journal. For information on purchasing advertising space in the journal, please email [email protected] as soon as possible, as time is limited. Tickets for the event are $125 each and can be purchased online at www.redbankmayorsball.com.