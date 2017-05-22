LINCROFT: CBA GRADUATES CLASS OF ’17

Press release from  Christian Brothers Academy

On Thursday, May 18, Christian Brothers Academy celebrated the 55th graduation exercises inside the Collins Arena at Brookdale Community College.

CBA Principal R. Ross Fales began the ceremony recalling Bishop O’Connell’s message to the seniors at their Baccalaureate Liturgy: to remain men of integrity.

Of the 233 graduating seniors, 220 will be attending four-year schools that rank among the best universities or colleges nationally or regionally in US News & World Report. Two-thirds of the Class of 2017 received merit-based scholarships, totaling $23,576,000.

The Class of 2017 included 27 members of the National Honor Society. This senior class completed over 23,600 community service hours—an average of 102 hours per graduate.

Nicholas Harris delivered the ceremonial opening address as salutatorian, while Matthew Prince delivered the Valedictory address. Prince called to mind the story of Bill Gates, who endured many setbacks before his rise to multi-billionaire, industry-leading CEO. “Pursue your ambitions, but understand you will fail many, many times,” said Prince.

Upon receiving their diploma, each graduate received a ceremonial Challenge Coin, presented to them by an alumnus celebrating his 50th high school reunion. The coin represents a commitment—to live by the Academy Oath that all students take each year and to return back to their alma mater in fifty years to continue the tradition.

Members of the Class of 2017 will be continuing their journeys at the following colleges and universities:

Adriano, Arthur John A Seton Hall University
Alacan, Alexander Temple University
Alexanian, Matthew Ocean County College
Almeida, Victor Virginia Tech
Angeles, John H Flagler College
Anzalone, Genaro Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Anzano, Drake J Princeton University
Attia, Youssef A University of Hartford
Babiak, Ronald Seton Hall University
Baldes, Anthony K Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Bartlewitz, Richard G Pennsylvania State University
Bateman, Ethan P Boston College
Beck, Jack C Boston University
Bell, Aidan J University of Mississippi
Berger, Christian D Villanova University
Berkowitz, Daniel H Tufts University
Bhattacharya, Kirin K University of Miami
Bodisch, Brendan M Bucknell University
Boriotti, Aedan J Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Boyan, Garret C The Catholic University of America
Boyle, Joseph F La Salle University
Boyle, Kevin Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Brazinski, Dane B Syracuse University
Brewer, Ryan M University of Maryland, College Park
Broderick, Andrew Loyola University Maryland
Brooks, Colton J Pennsylvania State University
Brown, John R Clemson University
Butler, Sean M Sacred Heart University
Camacho, Matheu Raemon J Manhattan College
Campi, Joseph G Villanova University
Carbone, Joseph Seton Hall University
Caruso, Marco R Boston College
Casner, Nicholas D Siena College
Catalano, Jonathan P Manhattan College
Catapano, Anthony Providence College
Cavallaro, Matthew J Syracuse University
Cernero, John L Syracuse University
Child, Christopher Fordham University
Clark, Colin M Villanova University
Clarke, Colin J Boston College
Clifton, Corey Quinnipiac University
Cole, Riley J University of Colorado at Boulder
Condon, Jacob The College of New Jersey
Contessa, Derek Pursuing Amateur Hockey Career
Cornette, Owen C Elon University
Corrigan, Miller Tulane University
Costa, John A Pepperdine University
Coyle, Colin P Pennsylvania State University
Crociata, Nicholas J Boston University
Croken, Jack E The University of Scranton
Cutler, David A New Jersey Institute of Technology
D’Aniello, John Pursuing Amateur Hockey Career
DeFelice, Stephen E University of Delaware
Delaglio, Jonathan Rowan University
DeMaio, Andrew J College of Charleston
Desravines, Fredson Providence College
Devin, James L Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Dietrich, Nicolas R Norwich University
DiLeo, Christopher M University of North Carolina at Wilmington
Dolan, Christopher The Catholic University of America
Dunigan, John G Villanova University
Durney, Brendan M Syracuse University
Dyer, John L Stevens Institute of Technology
Ebert, Nick Anthony Virginia Tech
Egbert, Will R Saint Joseph’s University
Errichetti, Ben T Boston College
Esposito, Salvatore M Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Falcone, Carmine S The New School – All Divisions
Farina, Thomas Richard Union College (New York)
Farr, Thomas J Susquehanna University
Farrell, Andrew V Wentworth Institute of Technology
Farrell, Matthew Pennsylvania State University
Fazio, Dylan Anthony Manhattan College
Fazzolari, Carmelo J Quinnipiac University
Ferrigine, Christopher J Princeton University
Fioretti, Thomas D Fairfield University
Franco, Louis P Clemson University
Frawley, Anthony J Sacred Heart University
Freyre, Andrew A Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Gardner, Riley M Bucknell University
Gatta, Michael F Monmouth University
Gaudio, Shane Elon University
Gentile, Tyler M Georgetown University
Gilmartin, John K Kean University
Gioia, Thomas A Fordham University
Giordano, John T The University of Scranton
Golden, Brian P University of California, Santa Barbara
Gotterup, Christopher J Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Grable, Timmy Wilkes University
Graeff, Connor J Universiteit van Amsterdam
Gregory, Matthew Seton Hall University
Griffin, Connor University of Delaware
Grillo, Brandon Francis Franklin & Marshall College
Guglielmo, Val M Brookdale Community College
Hakim, Kel S Rochester Institute of Technology
Harris, Jeremy A Boston College
Hayes, Kyle J University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Healy, John H Rowan University
Hettwer, Christian College of William and Mary
Holsey, Bryan G Delaware Valley University
Holt, Ryan P Michigan State University
Huber, Joseph R Lehigh University
Hurley, Collin M James Madison University
Iannone, Christopher J University of Delaware
Iovine, Joseph A Cornell University
Jacoutot, Timothy T Monmouth University
Jinks, Timothy R Drew University
Jose-Pacheco, Luis G New Jersey Institute of Technology
Judge, Thomas M James Madison University
Kane, Kevin F Quinnipiac University
Karris, Nicholas G Northwestern University
Kelly, Matthew R Boston College
Kolb, Matthew B Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Kollman, Patrick M Carnegie Mellon University
Koury, John E Virginia Tech
Krall, Michael A Quinnipiac University
LaForgia, Joseph University of Pennsylvania
Lang, Cooper Joseph The College of New Jersey
Lankau, Colin P Arcadia University
Lautato, Christopher Providence College
Lautato, Matthew Providence College
Lazzaro, Emanuel C University of Notre Dame
Lenhart, Maxwell D Fairfield University
Lentini, Joseph Pennsylvania State University
Leonard, Shane Xavier University
Leonardo, Brandon Assumption College
Lim, Joshua K Elon University
Lowicki, Christopher University of South Carolina
Lucarelli, Gregory T University of Delaware
Lucchese, Frank Philadelphia University
Lundborg, Tad C New York University
Lynch, James E Pennsylvania State University
Lynn, James K Villanova University
MacGregor, John Caldwell University
Madalone, Ryan Scott Skidmore College
Maes, Robert C Webb Institute
Magno, Christopher P Virginia Tech
Magoulas, Aris The Catholic University of America
Mahedy, Christopher R Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Manetto, Giancarlo A Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Markowski, Matthew New York University
Mawson, Matthew P University of Michigan
Mayo, Alex W Saint Joseph’s University
Mazzarella, Lucas D Arizona State University
McCabe, Daniel B Ocean County College
McGowan, Jake N University of Delaware
McGuiness, Ryan C Fordham University
McHeffey, Christopher L Bryant University
McKay, Connor P Sacred Heart University
McNamara, Jack T La Salle University
Meagher, Cianan R La Salle University
Meehan, Ronald The University of Alabama
Menendez, Evan University of Delaware
Mentesana, Anthony Pace University, Westchester Campus
Millward, Christian E Messiah College
Misson, Matthew Clemson University
Misson, Scott H Susquehanna University
Moran, Noah C New Jersey Institute of Technology
Morreale, Salvatore P Pennsylvania State University
Murphy, Jack C Haverford College
Mustillo, Robert M Villanova University
MuÃ±oz, William University of California, Berkeley
Nerbetski, John C La Salle University
Niedermeyer, Alfonse J Fordham University
Nigro, Ryan J New Jersey Institute of Technology
Nowak, Edward J Rowan University
Nowak, Nicholas E Rowan University
O’Brien, Sean G Pennsylvania State University
O’Connor, Ryan P Loyola University Maryland
O’Hara, Aidan M Providence College
Owens, Zachary C Virginia Tech
Pannullo, James V Purdue University
Pell, Brian P The College of New Jersey
Pepe-Lage, Michael Pennsylvania State University
Pisciotti, Nicholas J New York University
Povelaitis, Michael North Carolina State University
Prefer, Erik C The College of New Jersey
Prince, Matthew Cornell University
Quinn, Peter A Cabrini University
Read, Peter Fairfield University
Redaelli, Lance E Pennsylvania State University
Reich, Nicholas L Fairfield University
Reilly, Sean T The College of New Jersey
Riccio, Dillan G The University of Alabama
Rinaldi, Salvatore Dominick Salve Regina University
Roberts, Zachary J Brookdale Community College
Robertson, Aaron R Rowan University
Rooney, Andrew C Palm Beach Atlantic University
Rosa, Michael Christopher The University of Alabama
Schuhardt, Travis N New York University
Scully, Liam Michael Virginia Tech
Seebeck, Collin M Clemson University
Sepko, Dominic J Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Shea, John P The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Sinahon, Jarod J University of the Sciences in Philadelphia
Smith, James F Villanova University
Somers, Andrew J High Point University
Somers, Trevor R Providence College
Sorrentino, Neil P King’s College
Spaanstra, Edward B Rowan University
Sparber, Joseph A University of Miami
Spohrer, Joseph Anthony Virginia Tech
Squillaro, Domenico L Stevens Institute of Technology
Stark, Joseph P Bucknell University
Steenland, Benjamin M Wagner College
Straine, Finn P University of South Carolina
Suky, Nicholas J Fairfield University
Sullivan, Owen J Rochester Institute of Technology
Thorsheim, Matthew T Bucknell University
Toppi, Matthew G The Catholic University of America
Totland, Jake Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Trabattoni, Alec C Monmouth University
Trezza, Sean L Lafayette College
Trigani, Colin Boston College
Tsarnas, Evan E Quinnipiac University
Tsarnas, Stephan E State University of New York at Albany
Turi, Nicholas Edward Brookdale Community College
Tutrone, Domenick P University of Florida
Vaccaro, Andrew T The University of Alabama
Venezia, Andrew Lafayette College
Waller, Christopher J United States Merchant Marine Academy
Waraksa, Lucas A Seton Hall University
Ward, Connor J Fairfield University
Weber, Sam University of Michigan
Weinhofer, Paul A Stevens Institute of Technology
Wickham, Luke Jacksonville University
Wilhelm, Jonathan R Sacred Heart University
Wilson, Clinton F Curry College
Wilt, John M Belmont University
Worden, Julian M William Paterson University of New Jersey
Yuro, Noah G University of Richmond
Zaborowski, Zachary J Salve Regina University
Zachariah, Chris V Rutgers University-New Brunswick

 

Past CBA vice president, principal, and CBA Hall of Fame inductee Brother Ralph Montedoro, FSC received a standing ovation in recognition of his 50 years of service to CBA.

The evening concluded with a formal congratulations from CBA president Brother Frank Byrne, FSC. Principal Fales led the seniors in a closing prayer.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+
Posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:00 am, filed under All Good, Education, Lincroft, schools and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.