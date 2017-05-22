LINCROFT: CBA GRADUATES CLASS OF ’17

Press release from Christian Brothers Academy

On Thursday, May 18, Christian Brothers Academy celebrated the 55th graduation exercises inside the Collins Arena at Brookdale Community College.

CBA Principal R. Ross Fales began the ceremony recalling Bishop O’Connell’s message to the seniors at their Baccalaureate Liturgy: to remain men of integrity.

Of the 233 graduating seniors, 220 will be attending four-year schools that rank among the best universities or colleges nationally or regionally in US News & World Report. Two-thirds of the Class of 2017 received merit-based scholarships, totaling $23,576,000.

The Class of 2017 included 27 members of the National Honor Society. This senior class completed over 23,600 community service hours—an average of 102 hours per graduate.

Nicholas Harris delivered the ceremonial opening address as salutatorian, while Matthew Prince delivered the Valedictory address. Prince called to mind the story of Bill Gates, who endured many setbacks before his rise to multi-billionaire, industry-leading CEO. “Pursue your ambitions, but understand you will fail many, many times,” said Prince.

Upon receiving their diploma, each graduate received a ceremonial Challenge Coin, presented to them by an alumnus celebrating his 50th high school reunion. The coin represents a commitment—to live by the Academy Oath that all students take each year and to return back to their alma mater in fifty years to continue the tradition.

Members of the Class of 2017 will be continuing their journeys at the following colleges and universities:

Adriano, Arthur John A Seton Hall University Alacan, Alexander Temple University Alexanian, Matthew Ocean County College Almeida, Victor Virginia Tech Angeles, John H Flagler College Anzalone, Genaro Rutgers University-New Brunswick Anzano, Drake J Princeton University Attia, Youssef A University of Hartford Babiak, Ronald Seton Hall University Baldes, Anthony K Rutgers University-New Brunswick Bartlewitz, Richard G Pennsylvania State University Bateman, Ethan P Boston College Beck, Jack C Boston University Bell, Aidan J University of Mississippi Berger, Christian D Villanova University Berkowitz, Daniel H Tufts University Bhattacharya, Kirin K University of Miami Bodisch, Brendan M Bucknell University Boriotti, Aedan J Rutgers University-New Brunswick Boyan, Garret C The Catholic University of America Boyle, Joseph F La Salle University Boyle, Kevin Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Brazinski, Dane B Syracuse University Brewer, Ryan M University of Maryland, College Park Broderick, Andrew Loyola University Maryland Brooks, Colton J Pennsylvania State University Brown, John R Clemson University Butler, Sean M Sacred Heart University Camacho, Matheu Raemon J Manhattan College Campi, Joseph G Villanova University Carbone, Joseph Seton Hall University Caruso, Marco R Boston College Casner, Nicholas D Siena College Catalano, Jonathan P Manhattan College Catapano, Anthony Providence College Cavallaro, Matthew J Syracuse University Cernero, John L Syracuse University Child, Christopher Fordham University Clark, Colin M Villanova University Clarke, Colin J Boston College Clifton, Corey Quinnipiac University Cole, Riley J University of Colorado at Boulder Condon, Jacob The College of New Jersey Contessa, Derek Pursuing Amateur Hockey Career Cornette, Owen C Elon University Corrigan, Miller Tulane University Costa, John A Pepperdine University Coyle, Colin P Pennsylvania State University Crociata, Nicholas J Boston University Croken, Jack E The University of Scranton Cutler, David A New Jersey Institute of Technology D’Aniello, John Pursuing Amateur Hockey Career DeFelice, Stephen E University of Delaware Delaglio, Jonathan Rowan University DeMaio, Andrew J College of Charleston Desravines, Fredson Providence College Devin, James L Rutgers University-New Brunswick Dietrich, Nicolas R Norwich University DiLeo, Christopher M University of North Carolina at Wilmington Dolan, Christopher The Catholic University of America Dunigan, John G Villanova University Durney, Brendan M Syracuse University Dyer, John L Stevens Institute of Technology Ebert, Nick Anthony Virginia Tech Egbert, Will R Saint Joseph’s University Errichetti, Ben T Boston College Esposito, Salvatore M Rutgers University-New Brunswick Falcone, Carmine S The New School – All Divisions Farina, Thomas Richard Union College (New York) Farr, Thomas J Susquehanna University Farrell, Andrew V Wentworth Institute of Technology Farrell, Matthew Pennsylvania State University Fazio, Dylan Anthony Manhattan College Fazzolari, Carmelo J Quinnipiac University Ferrigine, Christopher J Princeton University Fioretti, Thomas D Fairfield University Franco, Louis P Clemson University Frawley, Anthony J Sacred Heart University Freyre, Andrew A Rutgers University-New Brunswick Gardner, Riley M Bucknell University Gatta, Michael F Monmouth University Gaudio, Shane Elon University Gentile, Tyler M Georgetown University Gilmartin, John K Kean University Gioia, Thomas A Fordham University Giordano, John T The University of Scranton Golden, Brian P University of California, Santa Barbara Gotterup, Christopher J Rutgers University-New Brunswick Grable, Timmy Wilkes University Graeff, Connor J Universiteit van Amsterdam Gregory, Matthew Seton Hall University Griffin, Connor University of Delaware Grillo, Brandon Francis Franklin & Marshall College Guglielmo, Val M Brookdale Community College Hakim, Kel S Rochester Institute of Technology Harris, Jeremy A Boston College Hayes, Kyle J University of North Carolina at Charlotte Healy, John H Rowan University Hettwer, Christian College of William and Mary Holsey, Bryan G Delaware Valley University Holt, Ryan P Michigan State University Huber, Joseph R Lehigh University Hurley, Collin M James Madison University Iannone, Christopher J University of Delaware Iovine, Joseph A Cornell University Jacoutot, Timothy T Monmouth University Jinks, Timothy R Drew University Jose-Pacheco, Luis G New Jersey Institute of Technology Judge, Thomas M James Madison University Kane, Kevin F Quinnipiac University Karris, Nicholas G Northwestern University Kelly, Matthew R Boston College Kolb, Matthew B Rutgers University-New Brunswick Kollman, Patrick M Carnegie Mellon University Koury, John E Virginia Tech Krall, Michael A Quinnipiac University LaForgia, Joseph University of Pennsylvania Lang, Cooper Joseph The College of New Jersey Lankau, Colin P Arcadia University Lautato, Christopher Providence College Lautato, Matthew Providence College Lazzaro, Emanuel C University of Notre Dame Lenhart, Maxwell D Fairfield University Lentini, Joseph Pennsylvania State University Leonard, Shane Xavier University Leonardo, Brandon Assumption College Lim, Joshua K Elon University Lowicki, Christopher University of South Carolina Lucarelli, Gregory T University of Delaware Lucchese, Frank Philadelphia University Lundborg, Tad C New York University Lynch, James E Pennsylvania State University Lynn, James K Villanova University MacGregor, John Caldwell University Madalone, Ryan Scott Skidmore College Maes, Robert C Webb Institute Magno, Christopher P Virginia Tech Magoulas, Aris The Catholic University of America Mahedy, Christopher R Rutgers University-New Brunswick Manetto, Giancarlo A Rutgers University-New Brunswick Markowski, Matthew New York University Mawson, Matthew P University of Michigan Mayo, Alex W Saint Joseph’s University Mazzarella, Lucas D Arizona State University McCabe, Daniel B Ocean County College McGowan, Jake N University of Delaware McGuiness, Ryan C Fordham University McHeffey, Christopher L Bryant University McKay, Connor P Sacred Heart University McNamara, Jack T La Salle University Meagher, Cianan R La Salle University Meehan, Ronald The University of Alabama Menendez, Evan University of Delaware Mentesana, Anthony Pace University, Westchester Campus Millward, Christian E Messiah College Misson, Matthew Clemson University Misson, Scott H Susquehanna University Moran, Noah C New Jersey Institute of Technology Morreale, Salvatore P Pennsylvania State University Murphy, Jack C Haverford College Mustillo, Robert M Villanova University MuÃ±oz, William University of California, Berkeley Nerbetski, John C La Salle University Niedermeyer, Alfonse J Fordham University Nigro, Ryan J New Jersey Institute of Technology Nowak, Edward J Rowan University Nowak, Nicholas E Rowan University O’Brien, Sean G Pennsylvania State University O’Connor, Ryan P Loyola University Maryland O’Hara, Aidan M Providence College Owens, Zachary C Virginia Tech Pannullo, James V Purdue University Pell, Brian P The College of New Jersey Pepe-Lage, Michael Pennsylvania State University Pisciotti, Nicholas J New York University Povelaitis, Michael North Carolina State University Prefer, Erik C The College of New Jersey Prince, Matthew Cornell University Quinn, Peter A Cabrini University Read, Peter Fairfield University Redaelli, Lance E Pennsylvania State University Reich, Nicholas L Fairfield University Reilly, Sean T The College of New Jersey Riccio, Dillan G The University of Alabama Rinaldi, Salvatore Dominick Salve Regina University Roberts, Zachary J Brookdale Community College Robertson, Aaron R Rowan University Rooney, Andrew C Palm Beach Atlantic University Rosa, Michael Christopher The University of Alabama Schuhardt, Travis N New York University Scully, Liam Michael Virginia Tech Seebeck, Collin M Clemson University Sepko, Dominic J Rutgers University-New Brunswick Shea, John P The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Sinahon, Jarod J University of the Sciences in Philadelphia Smith, James F Villanova University Somers, Andrew J High Point University Somers, Trevor R Providence College Sorrentino, Neil P King’s College Spaanstra, Edward B Rowan University Sparber, Joseph A University of Miami Spohrer, Joseph Anthony Virginia Tech Squillaro, Domenico L Stevens Institute of Technology Stark, Joseph P Bucknell University Steenland, Benjamin M Wagner College Straine, Finn P University of South Carolina Suky, Nicholas J Fairfield University Sullivan, Owen J Rochester Institute of Technology Thorsheim, Matthew T Bucknell University Toppi, Matthew G The Catholic University of America Totland, Jake Rutgers University-New Brunswick Trabattoni, Alec C Monmouth University Trezza, Sean L Lafayette College Trigani, Colin Boston College Tsarnas, Evan E Quinnipiac University Tsarnas, Stephan E State University of New York at Albany Turi, Nicholas Edward Brookdale Community College Tutrone, Domenick P University of Florida Vaccaro, Andrew T The University of Alabama Venezia, Andrew Lafayette College Waller, Christopher J United States Merchant Marine Academy Waraksa, Lucas A Seton Hall University Ward, Connor J Fairfield University Weber, Sam University of Michigan Weinhofer, Paul A Stevens Institute of Technology Wickham, Luke Jacksonville University Wilhelm, Jonathan R Sacred Heart University Wilson, Clinton F Curry College Wilt, John M Belmont University Worden, Julian M William Paterson University of New Jersey Yuro, Noah G University of Richmond Zaborowski, Zachary J Salve Regina University Zachariah, Chris V Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Past CBA vice president, principal, and CBA Hall of Fame inductee Brother Ralph Montedoro, FSC received a standing ovation in recognition of his 50 years of service to CBA.

The evening concluded with a formal congratulations from CBA president Brother Frank Byrne, FSC. Principal Fales led the seniors in a closing prayer.