RED BANK: ORGANIC FOOD, BOOZE & CONES

Chef Josh Agnello of JJ’S Organic Grill, now setting up shop in the former Sicilia space at 128 Broad Street. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

We’ve got some intel on a new organic restaurant, a liquor store expansion and the return of a seasonal ice cream stand in Red Bank in this here edition of redbankgreen‘s Retail Churn.

Royal Wine and Spirits, at the corner of English Plaza and White Street, has leased the adjoining space at 32 White. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

• A new restaurant called JJ’s Organic Grill is doing a makeover of the former Sicilia and Global Eatery space at 128 Broad Street, at the corner of Peters Place, with an eye toward a late June or early July opening.

Chef Josh Angello, who’s worked in kitchens at the Molly Pitcher Inn, Taste, Danny’s and more, tells Churn his menu here will be all about fast food with a healthy bent.

“We’re going to do burgers, wraps, salads,” he says, “but organic. We won’t have anything with GMOs. Everything that comes in the door here will have organic certification, even the ingredients used to make a root beer float.”

Like Sicilia, JJ’s will also make its own gelato, though his will be organic, Agnello says.

His partners in the business are father-and-son chiropractors Jack and Rob Dugo, and Jack’s future son-in-law, Jack Santos.

JJ’s won’t have a wait staff. In keeping with the casual theme, customers will take their orders to tables in one of two rooms or outside on a patio.

• Royal Wine and Spirits has leased the space last occupied by JMD Jewelry at 32 White Street.

Amritpal Singh and Anvit Trapasia opened their liquor store four years ago in the 2,000-square-foot space owned by Philip J. Bowers Company. It’s become a go-to for downtown diners looking for something to imbibe at downtown BYOBs.

Singh and Trapasia tell Churn they’ll break through a wall and use the additional 750 square feet to expand their wine selection and offer more craft beers.

JMD, meanwhile, relocated just down the block to another Bowers-owned building at 64 White, which was last occupied by Café 28.

• Ice cream vendor Gracie and the Dudes is now open for its second season in Riverside Gardens Park on West Front Street. The freestanding operation is open seven days a week: weekdays from 3 to 9 p.m.; Fridays to 10 p.m.; Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

Owners Michelle and Brian McMullin leased the long-vacant space from the borough a year ago under a two-year deal with an option to renew for another three.