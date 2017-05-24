RED BANK: PLANNING BOARD CHAIRMAN DIES

John Cash Sr., chairman of Red Bank’s planning board for the past 15 years, died at his home in the borough last Friday, according to an obituary published Tuesday by the Asbury Park Press. He was 66 years old.

According to the notice, Cash was born in Jersey City and served in the U.S. Army in the HHC 171st Infantry Brigade during the Vietnam War. He retired from Shore Point Distributors in 2016 after 41 years.

He served on the volunteer planning board for more than 20 years, the last 15 as chairman.

Visitation is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. today at St Anthony of Padua Church, on Bridge Avenue. Memorial donations may be made to the church.