DRIVE THE LANE, IF YOU D.A.R.E.

A hoops squad from the Red Bank Police Department took on all comers yesterday, facing down teams of students, teachers and alumni on the hardwood at the Red Bank Middle School in a two-hour basketball marathon.

The seventh annual event was the culmination of the yearlong Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program at the school, led by Det. Joey Fields.

