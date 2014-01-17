PIEHOLE: TWO OPENINGS, A RETURN & A MOVE

RB san remo 011514 1Long the home of the Little Kraut, the building at the corner of Bridge Avenue and Oakland Street in Red Bank now hosts a two-story version of the relocated San Remo. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

redbankgreen‘s PieHole is all about local food and drink. Of course, you’re probably hip enough to have already “likedPieHole on Facebook. Still, you’re only getting an amuse-bouche portion of local food and drink news if you rely on Facebook alone for your fix. So if you didn’t have time to fire up PieHole in your browser every day this week, you may have missed these recent stories:

      • What’s For Lunch? There’s a reason all those folks have been streaming into Joyce’s Subs in Lincroft for more than 40 years.
      • The former home of the Little Kraut in Red Bank has been transformed into a two-story Italian restaurant by chef Giovanni Bougdour, who relocated his highly praised San Remo from Shrewsbury to the new location last week. He also rebranded his former space as La Provence.

Dig in by clicking the links. And check out PieHole’s Facebook page or follow its Twitter feed @RedBankPieHole for up-to-the-minute postings.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+
Posted on January 17, 2014 at 11:30 am, filed under Featured, Food and Drink, Misc. Events, Uncategorized and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL. Email this story.