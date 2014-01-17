PIEHOLE: TWO OPENINGS, A RETURN & A MOVE

Long the home of the Little Kraut, the building at the corner of Bridge Avenue and Oakland Street in Red Bank now hosts a two-story version of the relocated San Remo. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

With a vegans-be-damned menu designed to feed your inner couch potato, Cravin Haven in Fair Haven opened its doors this week.

Jersey’s Mikes opened this week, prompting PieHole to ask readers to weigh in on their favorite Red Bank’s sub shops.

After shutting down over a partnership dispute just three months into its existence, Balderose Fine Foods in Fair Haven planned to reopen today.

What’s For Lunch? There’s a reason all those folks have been streaming into Joyce’s Subs in Lincroft for more than 40 years.

The former home of the Little Kraut in Red Bank has been transformed into a two-story Italian restaurant by chef Giovanni Bougdour, who relocated his highly praised San Remo from Shrewsbury to the new location last week. He also rebranded his former space as La Provence.

