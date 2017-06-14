LITTLE SILVER: GO-PRO-ING OLD-TIME GAME

A glove? Who needs a baseball glove when you’ve got your bare hands… and a body-mounted camera?

My9 Chasing News correspondent and Red Bank resident Brian Donohue suited up in a wool uniform — and a “not-so-period-accurate GoPro” on his head — to join the Monmouth Furnace Base Ball Club in a game of 19th-century-style baseball at Sickles Park in Little Silver last Sunday. Here’s his take on the ‘well-played’ contest, as seen from the outfield and base lines.

Monmouth Furnace will take on Hoboken this Saturday at Historic Longstreet Farm in Holmdel.   

 

