SANDY HOOK: CRASH VICTIMS COPTERED OUT

Two of four people injured in a single-car crash on Sandy Hook were taken to a hospital by helicopter Tuesday night.

According to Daphne Yun, a spokeswoman for Gateway National Recreation Area, the vehicle was traveling southbound on Hartshorne Drive at about 9 p.m., the park’s closing time, when it left the roadway near the Kingman and Mills batteries and struck a tree on the left side of the road. (The red dot in the map above indicates the general area of the accident.)

Two victims were airlifted to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune with serious injuries, which appear to be non-life-threatening, Yun told redbankgreen. The other two victims, with less serious injuries, were transported by ambulance. None of their identities were available, she said.

National Park Service Law Enforcement Rangers on the scene “indicated that

they detected the odor of alcohol on the vehicle’s occupants,” Yun said.

EMS and firefighters from Sea Bright and Highlands responded to assist, and the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART) accident reconstruction team was called in, she said. The park was closed to inbound traffic to facilitate helicopter Medevacs and accident reconstruction. (Satellite image from Google Maps. Click to enlarge.)