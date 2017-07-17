RED BANK: ARTISTS REUNITE AT OYSTER POINT

“Loving” by Edy Ottesen and “Choose Meaning Over Emptiness” by Tyrell Masse can be seen in the group show installation ‘Now and Then,’ opening Wednesday at the Oyster Point Hotel.

“It doesn’t take long to figure out that I love brilliant color once you have viewed a few of my paintings,” says Edy Ottesen. “But, I can slip off the wagon sometimes and go all greys and monochromatic.”

A Brooklyn-bred painter who divides her time between Red Bank and Boca Raton, Florida, Ottesen is one of several locally connected creative women who now and then assemble to display their wares in a group-show setting — and beginning with an opening reception this Wednesday evening, the “gang of four” will join forces for an eighth consecutive year with “Now and Then,” the latest in a series of art installations at Red Bank’s Oyster Point Hotel. “In Mysterious Ways” by Annette Margulies and “Blue Muse” by Leona Tenebruso-Shultes are also in the Oyster Point exhibit.

Curated by Gerda Liebmann — fresh off her own headline-making Salt of the Earth project at Asbury Park’s Convention Hall — the show commandeers the hotel’s lobby, lounge and mezzanine areas with a display that stands as a followup to last year’s “Embracing Change;” a themed installation that “reflects a creative evolution and experience of the four select artists” over the eight years that the hotel has showcased their work, Liebmann says.

Ottesen rejoins a quartet that includes Annette Margulies, a member artist of Shrewsbury’s Guild of Creative Art who has also been active in the Boca Raton art scene; self-described Chicago girl Tyrrell Masse; native New Yorker Leona Tenebruso-Shultes; and Lincroft resident Tenebruso-Shultes (affiliated with the Red Bank-based Art Alliance).

A total of some 40 works of art are included in the “Now and Then” exhibit, with Wednesday’s opening reception scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m., and the art remaining on view at the hotel through mid-August. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be served, and free or valet parking is available in the hotel’s lot at the foot of Bodman Place, off Riverside Avenue/ Route 35 North.