RED BANK: COUNCIL PROMOTES FIVE OFFICERS

Newly sworn Red Bank police Captain Mike Frazee receives congratulations from Administrator Stanley Sickels Wednesday night, when the borough council promoted five officers and hired a new patrolman.

Click ‘read more’ for photos from the packed-room swearing-in ceremonies.

Wendy Samis recites the oath of office of lieutenant as Mayor Pasquale Menna officiates. Councilman and police Commissioner Mike Whelan is at left.

Juan Sardo was also promoted to lieutenant.

Bob Campanella, who was promoted to sergeant, looks on on Menna greets his family.

Matt Ehrenreich was elevated to sergeant.

Frank Metta was hired as a probationary police officer.

In addition, the council approve the hiring ofTony Ardon and Luke Cahill as part-time “specials.”

Frazee, who was born and raised in Red Bank and joined the department in 1996, was elevated to lieutenant in 2014 after stints in the patrol and detective units. He joins Captain Mike Clay in the second-highest rank in the department, below Chief Darren McConnell, and will serve as patrol division commander, said Whelan.

McConnell told redbankgreen the promotions were necessitated by the retirements earlier this year of Captain Tom McDonough and Lieutenant Eliot Ramos. Delaying the promotions by six months had saved the borough $75,000 to $100,000, said Councilwoman Linda Schwabenbauer, who heads the finance committee. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)