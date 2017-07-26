SHREWSBURY POLICE BLOTTER

Arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of June 17 to July 21, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Theft in the area of Avenue at the Commons on 6/24/17. Victim reports property taken by unknown subject(s) . Damages totaling $1,300.00. Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro investigating.

Report of Identity Theft in the area of Williamsburg Drive on 6/30/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) used identity to obtain fraudulent credit cards. Ptl. Angel Marrero investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Broad Street on 7/3/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Damages totaling $1,782.00. Ptl. Tyler Fox investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Spirits, Broad Street on 7/7/17. Victim reports unknown subject removed merchandise. Damages totaling $86.99. Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro investigating.

Report of Criminal Mischief in the area of Queen Ann Drive on 7/10/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) vandalized property. Ptl. Angel Marrero investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Beechwood Drive on 7/11/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $300.00. Ptl. Mary Ellen Rumola investigating.

Report of Criminal Mischief in the area of White Street on 7/18/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) damaged property. Ptl. Joseph Barnicle investigating.

ARRESTS

Leon N. Norman, male age 32 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 6/19/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Derek Myers.

Markies L. Wells, male age 32 of Asbury Park was arrested on 6/20/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Mark C. Beil, male age 33 of Eatontown was arrested on 6/21/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Michael P. Astuto, male age 51 of Shrewsbury Township was arrested on 6/23/17 for Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Jon M. Thompson, male age 42 of Staten Island, NY was arrested on 6/26/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Alexandra Corneil, female age 44 of Ocean was arrested on 6/26/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Matthew Clark.

Kim B. Lelchuk, female age 66 of Ocean Grove was arrested on 7/2/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of of Broad Street by Ptl. Angel Marrero.

Michael R. Render, male age 36 of Tinton Falls was arrested for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Kenneth L. Servance, male age 30 of New Rochelle, NY was arrested on 7/3/17 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle

Andrea B. Purifoy, female age 49 of Eatontown was arrested on 7/4/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Amre A. Elsayed, male age 28 of Old Bridge was arrested on 7/7/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Ralph Latham

John E. Jackson, male age 45 of South River was arrested on 7/7/17 for Shoplifting in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Matthew Clark.

Lorenzo Gonzalez-Reyes, male age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 7/8/17 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Matthew Clark.

Ricky Giusti, male age 62 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 7/9/17 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

James M. Brockington, male age 48 of Long Branch was arrested on 7/11/17 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Ryan Cullinane.

Joshua M. Mogere, male age 31 of Linden was arrested on 7/12/17 for Driving While Intoxicated and Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Matthew Clark.

Gennsy Lopez, male age 27 of Bronx, NY was arrested on 7/14/17 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Ryan Cullinane.

Aristedes J. Sanchez, male age 23 of Yonkers, NY was arrested on 7/14/17 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Ralph Latham.

Alexis Espinal, male age 28 of Bronx, NY was arrested on 7/14/17 for Theft in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Aramis Gonzalez, male age 38 of Middletown was arrested on 7/15/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Sheri N. Coger, female age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 7/18/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Sgt. Jessica Boyd.

Donnie Quarles, male age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 7/19/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Mary Ellen Rumola.

Esteban E. Perez, male age 30 of New Rochelle, NY was arrested on 7/19/17 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Sgt. Jessica Boyd.

Stacy L. Schwartz, female age 38 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 7/19/17 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.