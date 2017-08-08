FAIR HAVEN: LACROSSE STAR DOUTY HONORED

Megan Douty of Fair Haven was surrounded by well-wishers Monday night after Mayor Ben Lucarelli presented her with a key to the borough.

A 2011 alumnus of Rumson-Fair Haven Regional (and the University of Maryland class of 2015), Douty is a member of the Team USA women’s national lacrosse squad, which won two gold medals this summer, including the International World Games in Wroclaw, Poland, against Canada last month. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)