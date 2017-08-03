RED BANK: POLE DOWNED ON BROAD STREET

A pedestrian suffered minor injuries when she was hit by falling debris as a FedEx truck exiting the Red Bank Post Office caught overhead wires and pulled a utility pole down on Broad Street at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday, according to police Chief Darren McConnell.

It wasn’t immediately known if the pedestrian went to the hospital, he said. Meanwhile, Broad Street was closed to traffic between Harding Road and Leroy Place for replacement of the pole, a job that was expected to take several hours, McConnell said. 

