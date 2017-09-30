RED BANK: MAN GRAZED BY GUNSHOT

By JOHN T. WARD

A 41-year-old man suffered a superficial wound when a gun was fired during an altercation at a strip mall in Red Bank early Saturday morning, according to police Chief Darren McConnell.

The victim, a Marlboro resident whose name was not immediately available, suffered a non-life-threatening injury when a bullet grazed his abdomen during the 2:30 a.m incident. He was treated at Riverview Medical Center and released, he said.

The incident occurred in a Bridge Avenue shopping center that includes a WaWa convenience store and the Windmill hot dog stand, bot of which were open at the time, McConnell said.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, police had not yet determined who else was involved in the altercation or who fired the weapon. A number of potential witnesses have been identified and were being interviewed by investigators, McConnell said.

Police recovered a partial projectile that may be the spent bullet, he said.