RED BANK: ‘MARK FELT’ SCREENING AT BOW TIE

Follow the Movie: Liam Neeson stars in “Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House,” which gets a sneak preview screening in Red Bank Thursday.

“Follow the money,” said the shadowy figure known as Deep Throat to reporter Bob Woodward (Robert Redford), in the fact-based thriller All the President’s Men.

Many years later, the informant who helped break open the Watergate investigation was revealed to be former FBI associate director W. Mark Felt,subject of a new bio-drama that stars Liam Neeson and screens in a special sneak-preview showing this Thursday at Red Bank’s Bow Tie Cinemas.

Follow the price of admission to the 7:30 p.m. screening of Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, and you’ll find that a portion of proceeds lead to Monmouth Arts, as the latest offering in a long-running partnership between theborough-based nonprofit and Sony Pictures Classics, the distributor whose president, Tom Bernard, makes his home in Middletown.

Like such recent preview features as Maudie, The Hollars and Paris Can Wait (which starred Felt‘s leading lady, Diane Lane), the event is a fundraiser for Monmouth Arts and its wide range of ongoing programs and special events — as well as a chance for film buffs to catch a buzzed-about indie or import just prior to its going into general release.

And like the man who inspired the story, the movie Mark Felt has generated differing opinions from a wide range of commentators — but judge for yourself, for a ticket price of $12 in advance ($15 at the door). Or, come early for a 5:45 p.m. wine and cheese reception at the Cheese Cave, with tickets to both film and reception available for $45 ($35 for Arts Council members). Take it here to reserve.