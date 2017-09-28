RED BANK: ‘LIVING LEGENDS’ HONORED AT PBC

Sister Bernice Williams, Sister Ann Wheeler and Deaconess Pauline Smith (pictured left to right in above left photo) were honored for their years of service, integrity and wisdom, as Pilgrim Baptist Church hosted its Women’s Ministry Weekend on September 23 and 24. The celebration began with a Women’s Fellowship Breakfast on Saturday, and highlights of the Sunday service included The Women’s Day Choir and sermonic messages by Minister Cheron Whittaker  and Minister Diane Watson-Kendal, after which the Men’s Ministry at PBC provided a full course dinner for all Women and Girls in attendance.

