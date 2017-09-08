RED BANK: CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT CHARGED

A Red Bank man was arrested last month on a charge of sexual contact with a minor, police reported Friday.

Javier Sandoval-Villareal, of Shrewsbury Avenue, was arrested August 22 for crimes alleged to have been committed several years ago, Chief Darren McConnell told redbankgreen.

The victim, a female, was a member of the suspect’s household but not a relative, McConnell said.

Sandoval-Villareal was charged with aggravated criminal sexual contact, which McConnell said does not connote penetration. The matter will likely be presented to a grand jury as sexual assault, based on the age of the victim, who was under 13 years old at the time, he said. The suspect was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Detective James DePonte made the arrest, and Sandoval-Villareal was transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution. Though his name did not appear in the jail’s online inmate database on Friday, that appeared to be an error, said McConnell, and the suspect was believed to still be behind bars there.