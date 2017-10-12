LITTLE SILVER: A WINDOW ON TRADITION

The eighth-grade class at the Markham Place School in Little Silver spent the day Wednesday carrying on a school tradition: painting the windows of downtown businesses for Halloween.

Art teacher Nicole Lawlor said this was the 38th year of the custom, in which the students work up their designs in advance.

The artwork is sure to be among the attractions when the town observes another tradition: the annual Halloween parade, scheduled for Sunday, October 22. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)