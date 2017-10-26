RED BANK: MISSING SOLDIER’S REMAINS ID’D

The remains of a 17-year-old U.S. Army soldier from Red Bank who vanished during the Korean War have been found in North Korea, the Asbury Park Press reported Wednesday.

Dick Lucas had been in the field just two days when he disappeared in November, 1950. He died as a prisoner of war and was buried in a pit with other American captives, the Press reported.

According to the newspaper, “the U.S. agency that tracks prisoners of war announced that his remains had been discovered and were coming home for a Nov. 2 burial — with full military honors in Arlington National Cemetery.”

More from the Press:

According to Wednesday’s announcement, Lucas’ battalion became isolated while fighting off a large-scale attack on Nov. 25, 1950. He was reported missing in action the next day. However, he was never listed on any prisoners of war lists by enemy forces, and no returning American prisoners provided any information about him.

According to the Associated Press, Lucas was a private first class serving with Company C, 1st Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division, which was located in defensive positions in an area northeast of Kujang, North Korea.

In August and September 2002, a joint recovery operation located remains at a site in the North Pyongan province of North Korea, which was believed to have been a temporary prison camp, the AP reported.