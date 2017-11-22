LINCROFT: CURCHIN NUTTINESS NETS $22K

Held as always amid the cubicles of the CPA practice Curchin Group in Lincroft, the 12th annual Curchin Open indoor miniature golf tournament raised $22,000 for two charities earlier this month.

One afternoon each year, the CPAs and other employees of the Curchin Group clear their Half Mile Road workspace to install a nine-hole golf course featuring doglegs, toll booths and sand traps. Then they invite in the community for a fundraiser called the Curchin Open for several hours of food and drink and non-corporate silliness, all in the interest of charity.

The beneficiary organizations change each year: this year’s open, held November 8, raised a record $22,000 for the Arc of Monmouth, the oldest and largest provider of support and services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and Breast Intentions,which provides crisis intervention for women who face financial hardship as they battle breast cancer, Curchin tax partner Peter Pfister reported Tuesday. That’s up from $18,000 total raised in 2016, he said. Since its inception in 2006, the Curchin Open has raised more than $177,000.

redbankgreen was there to document the fun — check out our photos below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

