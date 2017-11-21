RBR SEEKS DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI

Press release from Red Bank Regional High School

For over a decade Red Bank Regional High School, through its Foundation, has observed a warm tradition of honoring its most distinguished alumni. Our students celebrate their lives in prose and music at a special ceremony and luncheon reception.

We are seeking nominations from the public for this worthy honor which will take place at the high school on Friday, April 27, 2018.

Nominees should have graduated from RBR or its predecessor, Red Bank High School. They should be role models to our young people, have distinguished themselves in their careers and/or served their communities with honor and significant commitment.

All nominations should be sent to Madeline Ciancio, RBR Administrative Assistant, by emailing- mciancio@rbrhs.org, calling 732-842- 8000 ext. 1240, or writing to the Red Bank Regional School District, 101 Ridge Road, Little Silver NJ, 07739, attention Ms. Ciancio. Please include contact information for the nominee, including address, phone number, and email address. The deadline for nominations is Wednesday November 22, 2017.

Time and again, the public has put forth nominations that allowed RBR to honor its very worthy alumni. We hope they may continue to help in this worthwhile endeavor.