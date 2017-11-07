LITTLE SILVER: HEALY, HOLZAPFEL WIN

Capping a year overshadowed by a widely despised new cell tower in the heart of town, Little Silver voters went with new blood in Tuesday’s election for two council members.

They opted for Democrat Christoper Healy and Republican Michael Holzapfel, dropping Holzapfel running mate, incumbent Dane Mihlon.

Democrat Matthew Cohen finished fourth in the four-way race, in which just 165 votes separated the top and bottom candidates, according to results posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk.

RESULTS

24.81 %

1,104

Michael E. Holzapfel (R)

25.96 %

1,155

Christopher B. Healy (D)

26.45 %

1,177

Matthew Cohen (R)

22.74 %

1,012

0.04 %

2