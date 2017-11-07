FAIR HAVEN: INCUMBENTS WIN NEW TERMS

Fair Haven voters opted for one Democrat and one Republican, both incumbents, in filling two open seats on the borough council Tuesday.

Democrat Christopher Rodriguez led the pack of four candidates with 1,148 votes, outpolling Republican Susan Sorensen by 28 votes, according to results posted by the Monmouth County Clerk.

Sorensen’s running mate, Betsy Koch, trailed Sorensen by just two votes, while Rodriguez ticketmate Jessica Patel finished fourth.

RESULTS

25.41 %

1,120

Elizabeth M. Koch (R)

25.23 %

1,112

Christopher Rodriguez (D)

26.05 %

1,148

Jessica Patel (D)

23.08 %

1,017

0.23 %

10