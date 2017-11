Incumbent Councilman Erik Anderson and running mate Kimberly Doran Eulner claimed decisive wins in voting for two seats on the  Shrewsbury council Tuesday.

They outpolled Democrats Shane Berkelaar and Dan Scaggs by a margin of 3 to 2, according to results posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk.

RESULTS

29.75 % of total

904

Erik Anderson (R)

29.94 %

910

Shane Berkelaar (D)

20.14 %

612

Daniel R. Scaggs (D)

20.14 %

612

0.03 %

1