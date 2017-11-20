RED BANK: TREE MARKS SEASONAL SWITCH

Red Bank shifts into the holiday season this week with the lighting of the town Christmas tree, which was installed in Riverside Gardens Park Friday.

The 30-foot beauty was donated, as was last year’s, by the Fir Farm in Colts Neck. The Count Basie Theatre underwrote the costs for hauling and the installation of lights and other decorations in anticipation of an official lighting Friday night, according to Jim Scavone, executive director of Red Bank RiverCenter,

Matt DePonti, above, and a crew from Powerhouse Signs were out Monday morning installing decorations.

Also slated for Friday: the annual Santa Express, Town Lighting and Holiday Express Concert. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)